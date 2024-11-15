Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 560 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $131.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.18.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.