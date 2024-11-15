Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Stock Price

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 15.0 %
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.98) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
