Planning Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Planning Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

Airbnb stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.31.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 41.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

