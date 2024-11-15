Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 10,548 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2,481.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $685,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 441.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,479,000 after buying an additional 363,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $122.88 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
