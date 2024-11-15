Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 10,548 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2,481.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $685,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 441.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,479,000 after buying an additional 363,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $122.88 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

