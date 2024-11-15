Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

