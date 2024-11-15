PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Issues Earnings Results

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 406.14% and a negative net margin of 66.97%.

PLBY Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PLBY Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 305,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 71,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $39,940.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,412.88. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

