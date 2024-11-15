Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 16,565,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 41,013,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

