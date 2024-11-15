Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. Polaris has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 5.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

