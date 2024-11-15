Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 700,583 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 38.7% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,760,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 770,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after buying an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 29.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,272,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 288,675 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 899,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Down 5.4 %

Portillo’s stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.78. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTLO

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.