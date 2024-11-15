Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 1.4 %
PTMN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 124,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,168. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $165.78 million, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.97%.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
