Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.