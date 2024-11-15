Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %
Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
