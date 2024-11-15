Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $85,436,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Edison International by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after buying an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,081,000 after buying an additional 422,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 54.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,422. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.0 %

Edison International stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. Edison International has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

