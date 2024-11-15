Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMV stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.