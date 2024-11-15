Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Share Andrew L. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 218,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 96,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $42.97 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

