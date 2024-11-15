Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,177 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 47,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 370,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 102,097 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

