Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

