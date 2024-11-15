Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRST. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

