Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PREF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

