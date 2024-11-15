PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Sells $172,103.68 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $172,103.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,138.80. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROG alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of PROG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $3,062,231.25.

PROG Stock Down 2.1 %

PRG opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. PROG’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PROG by 2,762.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 476.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PROG by 6.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.