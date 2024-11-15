PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Sells $172,103.68 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRGGet Free Report) Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $172,103.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,138.80. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Linn Doman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of PROG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $3,062,231.25.

PROG Stock Down 2.1 %

PRG opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. PROG’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PROG by 2,762.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 476.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,397 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PROG by 6.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

