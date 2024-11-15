ProPhase Labs, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Strategic DevelopmentsProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) recently disclosed its financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a press release. In an announcement dated Novem

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ProPhase Labs’s 8K filing here.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

