ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.06, but opened at $77.27. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 8,282,632 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 51.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $21,747,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

