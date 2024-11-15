ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.06, but opened at $77.27. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 8,282,632 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 7.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
