PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 50.8% in October

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.05.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Stories

