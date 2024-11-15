Q1 EPS Forecast for Eton Pharmaceuticals Reduced by Analyst

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,600. The trade was a 0.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,600 shares of company stock worth $462,674. Corporate insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $658,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

