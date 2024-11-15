Q3 EPS Estimates for Replimune Group Lifted by HC Wainwright

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Replimune Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after buying an additional 2,057,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

