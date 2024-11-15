Q4 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Lowered by Leede Financial

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Financial reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$30.69 and a 12 month high of C$37.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

