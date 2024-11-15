QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $161.80 and last traded at $161.94. 1,487,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,983,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.97.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,388,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

