Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.30. 54,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 49,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Quebecor Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.
