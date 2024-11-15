Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 101645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 121.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0249827 EPS for the current year.
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
