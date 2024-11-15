R. F. Lafferty Upgrades Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to “Buy”

R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.