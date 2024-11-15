Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 7.4 %

Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

