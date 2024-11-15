Randolph Edward Dobbs Sells 36,261 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Randolph Edward Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$336,502.08.
Viemed Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.
About Viemed Healthcare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.