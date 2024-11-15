Randolph Edward Dobbs Sells 36,261 Shares of Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Randolph Edward Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$336,502.08.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

