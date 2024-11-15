Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of Randstad stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Randstad has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.