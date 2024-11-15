Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Update

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 782,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Randstad Price Performance
Shares of Randstad stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Randstad has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $60.34.
Randstad Company Profile
