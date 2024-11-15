Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.19). Approximately 177,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 756,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.19).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.14.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

