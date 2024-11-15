reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Update

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On reAlpha Tech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
reAlpha Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRE opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on reAlpha Tech in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
About reAlpha Tech
reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.
