Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):

11/15/2024 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Match Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/7/2024 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2024 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

MTCH stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 3,737,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Match Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,672,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,732,000 after buying an additional 391,977 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

