Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:RM opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 49.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

