Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,535.12 ($44.55) and traded as high as GBX 3,622 ($45.65). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,607 ($45.46), with a volume of 3,241,733 shares traded.

Relx Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,607.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,537.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,537.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relx news, insider June Felix bought 1,400 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,504 ($44.16) per share, with a total value of £49,056 ($61,822.31). 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

