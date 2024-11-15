Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.59, but opened at $144.96. Repligen shares last traded at $147.59, with a volume of 31,838 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

