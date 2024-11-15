Research Analysts Set Expectations for SYRS Q1 Earnings

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.

In other news, CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,247.36. This trade represents a 57.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,481.04. This trade represents a 222.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 787,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 428,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

