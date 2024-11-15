Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Shares Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Free Report) dropped 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Revenio Group Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, provides ophthalmological devices and software solutions for the diagnosis of glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy in Finland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; and iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel.

