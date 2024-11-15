Reviewing Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) & Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Safran pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Safran pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Safran is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Safran alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safran and Bombardier”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safran N/A N/A N/A $3.76 62.32 Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 261.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.8% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bombardier shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safran and Bombardier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safran N/A N/A N/A Bombardier N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safran and Bombardier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safran 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bombardier 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bombardier has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.50%. Given Bombardier’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Safran.

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications. It serves multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.