Reviewing CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -18.26% -17.06% -12.38% OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of CVD Equipment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and OriginClear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $24.11 million 0.83 -$4.18 million ($0.63) -4.62 OriginClear $30,000.00 284.93 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVD Equipment beats OriginClear on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

