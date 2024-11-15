Reviva Pharmaceuticals Issues Financial Results and Business Outlook in Recent 8-K Filing

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. recently disclosed its financial outcomes and operational metrics for the fiscal quarter concluding on September 30, 2024, in a press release unveiled on November 14, 2024. The company also touched upon its business projections.

Get alerts:

The data and details disclosed in the 8-K filing under “Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition” have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It comprises the information integrated within Exhibit 99.1, which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K and considered an essential part of the submission.

Furthermore, in regard to “Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure,” the pertinent information has been elaborated on in “Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition” of the same filing.

It is important to note that the information provided in this Form 8-K, particularly under Items 2.02 and 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being presented to the Securities and Exchange Commission and is not classified as a “filed” document as outlined in Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, this information is not subject to the obligations defined in that section and is also not to be viewed as integrated by reference into any submission under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except if explicitly indicated by a precise reference in such a submission.

Additionally, under “Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits,” the company has provided the ensuing exhibits along with this report:

Exhibit No.: 99.1 Description: Press Release issued by Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. on November 14, 2024.

Exhibit No.: 104 Description: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

In adherence to the prerequisites of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the signatory has officially authenticated this report on behalf of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. on the date of November 14, 2024.

This news article is based on the formal documentation submitted by Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Reviva Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

See Also