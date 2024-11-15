Richard Alan Rudick Acquires 87,300 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Alan Rudick bought 87,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,395. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

