Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at UBS Group

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSKD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 1,261,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Riskified by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

