Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RMM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.