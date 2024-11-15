Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA RMM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

