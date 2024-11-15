Robert W. Baird Cuts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,310.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.75.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,239.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,388.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,039.01 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

