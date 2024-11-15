Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Shares of BV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 467,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

