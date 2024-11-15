Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in October

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.81. 8,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
