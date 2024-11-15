Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in October

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.81. 8,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

