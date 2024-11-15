Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 316148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Rollins by 6.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,205,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

